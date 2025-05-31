8th Navika World Kannada Summit 2025 to Bring Global Kannadigas Together in Florida

Bengaluru: Preparations are in full swing for the 8th Navika World Kannada Summit 2025, which is set to take place in Lakeland, Florida, USA from August 29 to 31. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art RP Funding Convention Center and is expected to draw thousands of Kannadigas from around the world. The announcement was made during a press conference held in Bengaluru, attended by Navika President Shivakumar, conference convener Harshit Gowda, veteran actor Srinath, acclaimed director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, and singer Alok Babu, also known as All OK.

Speaking on the occasion, veteran actor Srinath emphasized the emotional connection Kannadigas settled abroad continue to have with their roots in Karnataka. He stated that although they live in prosperous conditions abroad, they deeply cherish their cultural heritage and seek such events to stay connected with their identity. Srinath expressed his excitement about meeting artists and cultural ambassadors from all over the world during the summit, which he described as a unique opportunity to rekindle Kannada sentiment.

Over the course of three days, the summit will host a wide range of activities, including business forums, women’s and youth forums, literary conferences, poetry recitals, storytelling, Kannada short dramas, and a cricket tournament. A colorful cultural procession inspired by Karnataka’s famous Dasara Jumbo Savari will showcase traditional costumes, folk performances, and artistic representations of the state’s districts. Music lovers will be treated to a grand musical evening featuring performances by renowned composer Mano Murthy and singer All OK.

This global cultural celebration is being organized by the World Kannadigas Association in partnership with key Kannada organizations in Florida, including Srigandha Kannada Koota (Tampa), Orlando Kannada Koota, Nandi Kannada Koota (Miami), and Savi Kannada Koota (Jacksonville). Organizers have invited several dignitaries, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and other cabinet ministers, who are expected to attend. Swamijis from prominent mutts across Karnataka and the U.S. have also been invited to offer their blessings.

Well-known actors and filmmakers such as Ramesh Aravind, Rakshit Shetty, and Srinath will be among the notable personalities taking part in the summit, which promises to be a vibrant celebration of Kannada language, art, and culture. Navika President Shivakumar and Convener Harshit Gowda have urged Kannadigas everywhere to join in making this event a grand success and a true festival of global unity and Kannada pride.