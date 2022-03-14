A 35-Year-Old Man From Bengaluru Died After His Car Caught Fire

A 35-year-old private firm employee, Darshan Kumar died around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, after his car caught fire near Channasandra bridge on NICE Road.







The native of Uttarahalli and a BPO employee in Thyagarajanagar, was recognized as the victim by police. While the incident occurred, he was returning home from visiting a relative on Tumakuru Road.



According to the investigation done, Kumar was alone and driving his Hyundai Santro. When he crossed Mysuru Road, he noticed an unintentional fire near the AC vent and pulled over to the side to try to get out. Kumar had pulled over to the side of the road and was struggling to open the door when a stranger observed him. However, he was unable to exit due to a stuck door lock.

A passing motorist came to a halt and attempted to assist the helpless man. Kumar was engulfed in flames after a tiny explosion inside the car. A bystander raced to the next toll plaza and informed NICE personnel. The fire was put out by a NICE patrolling team, but it was too late for saving Kumar's life.

Even when the front and interior of the automobile were gutted, his body was burned. FSL personnel informed police the fire was started by a wire linked to the AC.

According to Rajarajeshwarinagar police, the fire may have lasted 15 minutes. They've filed a report of an unnatural death, and they're looking into it further. Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police, stated thar for the crime scene investigation, they have contacted FSL experts. They were waiting for their findings on what caused the fire and why the doors were stuck. However, early investigation suggests that a short circuit may have been the cause.