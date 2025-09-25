Action TESA honours the backbone of the Wood Furniture Industry by Celebrating National Carpenter Day

Bengaluru: Action TESA, the largest manufacturer of engineered wood panel products in the country and leader in the category, celebrated National Carpenter Day for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to the unsung heroes who shape the wood furniture industry.

After the resounding success of the inaugural event last year, this year’s National Carpenter Day was marked with ‘Mega Meets’ in 50+ locations nationwide, where thousands of carpenters came together to learn, connect and celebrate. The most inspiring moment was the powerful opening by Mr. Ajay Devgn, who saluted carpenters for their unseen yet indispensable role in making our lives better.

Building on the success of its first year, the Wood Panel Processing Techniques (WPPT) programme, a three-month skilling programme developed in association with MSMEs, has seen 100% placement for all 30 students. Every student was offered a job immediately upon completing the course, a testament to the high-quality training and the programme’s strong industry relevance. Sponsored entirely by Action TESA, WPPT is turning out to be launchpad for new careers and a brighter future.

On the occasion, Mr. Ajay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Action TESA, said, “Carpenters are the backbone of the wood furniture market as their hands give shape to every dream. With initiatives like TESA Salaam and WPPT, we are not only honouring them today, but also laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. This is just the beginning and we look forward to creating even greater opportunities for carpenters and their families in the years ahead.”

For Action TESA, WPPT is more than a course. It is a meaningful beginning. By helping carpenters’ children gain modern skills today, it lays the foundation for tomorrow’s progress. And this is just the start—Action TESA is in active discussions with other MSME centers to launch similar courses across every state, ensuring wider access and impact. Alongside this, more initiatives are being planned that collectively aim to safeguard the lives and futures of carpenters and their families.

With National Carpenter Day, Action TESA has turned celebration into commitment by ensuring that carpenters, the silent heroes of every home and workspace, continue to rise with dignity, pride and prosperity.

Known for its innovation, sustainability and uncompromising quality, Action TESA has become a trusted name for architects, interior designers and furniture manufacturers.