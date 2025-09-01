Actor Darshan moves court seeking basic facilities in jail

Bengaluru: Actor Darshan, who is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison as an undertrial in the Renukaswamy murder case, has approached the court requesting permission for basic facilities including a bed, pillow, and home-cooked food.

In his petition, Darshan has stated that he suffers from back pain and other health issues, and that sleeping without a bed or pillow is worsening his condition. He has also claimed that the prison food does not suit him and is causing health complications. Citing these reasons, he has sought a court directive to the jail authorities to allow him access to bedding and home-cooked meals.

The city sessions court has taken the petition under consideration and reserved its order for September 2. On the same date, the court is also expected to rule on applications seeking the transfer of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and seven other accused in the case to prisons outside Parappana Agrahara.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected Darshan’s bail plea in the Renukaswamy murder case, following which he, along with co-accused Pavithra Gowda, Pradosh, Anukumar, and Nagaraju, remain in judicial custody.