ADGP for Traffic and Road Safety Hails E-Challan System

Bengaluru: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic and Road Safety revealed on Thursday that the state has assumed a commanding role in the nationwide landscape of electronic traffic violation citations. Alok Kumar, the ADGP, said on social media platform, X more than 50 percent of all e-challans issued in India are from Karnataka.

In a post on the platform, Kumar underscored the state's achievement, stating, " Traffic Violation related fine collection using E-Challan, Karnataka is far far ahead in the whole country. More than 50% E-Challan generation from Karnataka itself. Very soon whole state is going to be covered by E-Challan, discarding the manual receipt system."

An examination of data shared by the ADGP for the period spanning August 1 to 9 elucidates Karnataka's prowess in this domain. Within this timeframe, a total of 24,694 e-challans were issued by the state, with 111 cases resolved. Notably, fines amounting to Rs. 1,22,92,500 remained to be addressed, while Rs. 55,500 had already been collected.

Trailing behind Karnataka, Tamil Nadu claimed the second spot in e-challan generation during the same period, amassing 7,160 instances while successfully resolving 59 cases. Maharashtra, at a considerable distance, secured the third position with 4,468 e-challan generations.

Earlier this year, in February, the Karnataka government introduced a notable initiative involving a 50 percent reduction in outstanding fines related to e-challans for traffic infractions. This incentive program was reintroduced on July 5, accompanied by a deadline of September 9 for eligible cases. The rebate applies to cases registered on or before February 11, 2023.

In an illustrative example of the impact of such initiatives, on the inauguration day of this endeavour, Bengaluru Traffic Police achieved a noteworthy feat by collecting fines totalling Rs. 22,49,600 and effectively addressing 7,216 cases.