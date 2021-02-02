Aero India to take ‘Aatmanirbhar’ forward

Bengaluru: While addressing the curtain raiser of the Aero India 2021, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said the event would offer unprecedented access, insights and opportunities to connect and collaborate with India and global industry leaders, academicians, central and state administrations and bringing together the defence ministers of various countries.

"It will drive India's new defence manufacturing revolution and will take defence cooperation to a new level. Aero India 2021 will be the first hybrid defence and aerospace exhibition in the world. I feel privileged to inform you that the Union government has pushed policies to give a thrust to India's indigenous capabilities in the defence sector.

The global business community has responded enthusiastically to Indian economy's revivalist fervour and Aero India will showcase defence capabilities and position India as an investment defence manufacturing hub. The world has started to recognise India as a trusted defence investment destination," Singh said.

The Defence Minister commended Karnataka's chief minister BS Yediyurappa's effort in conducting the show smoothly.

"His presence is significant in more ways than one. His personal involvement in the show is exhibited. Karnataka is known for software leadership but now it is also known as the innovation capital of India," he applauded the CM.

However, Singh emphasized that conducting the global event at a time when the world is ravaged by the pandemic and the brewing tension on the Northern border was not easy. "Our soldiers showed resolve to defend the sovereignty and integrity of India. Aero India 2021 is an inspiring story. It will witness the potentials of India transforming into reality," he said.

Since the show is completely a business event there will be no public days. However, they can visit the display area provided the bookings were done. However, A virtual platform is created to facilitate public participation. Singh highlighted that the Covid protocols issued by the union health ministry to wear masks, sanitisation and social distancing will be kept in place.

While talking about the major highlights of the Aero India, Singh said that India's indigenisation capabilities will be kept before the world. "The show will be Chief of Air Staff conclave, the Defence Ministers conclave and more than 200 MoU and partnerships would be signed in the event.

The city will witness daring modern technological events, business seminars and aerospace capabilities. The mega event will take Aatmanirbhar Bharat's clarion call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward.

Hosting the event in the IT capital of India will not only reinforce Karnataka's position as one of the most favoured destinations for foreign and domestic investors but also strengthen itself as one of the gateways to defence and economic engagement with India," Singh said.

After inaugurating the Tejas plant, the Defence Minister said, "Tejas is not only indigenous, but it is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and comparatively cheaper. Many countries have shown interest in Tejas. India will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the field of defence manufacturing in a few years."