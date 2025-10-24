Live
- AP TET 2025 Notification: Exam Date, Eligibility & Details
- Govt allots another 3 coal blocks for mining to successful bidders
- Rashmika Mandanna sneaks into the theatre to witness audience reaction to 'Thamma'
- Indus Water Treaty fallout: Afghanistan’s dam moves add fuel to Pakistan’s fears
- Karnataka: KSDL hands over Rs 135 crore dividend to govt
- Kurukshetra Part 2 Netflix Release: Final Mahabharata Battle, October 24, 2025
- Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what drew him to the script of ‘Thamma’
- Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl in J&K’s Anantnag
- Thamma Box Office Day 4 Collection: ₹2.03 Cr India Net, Occupancy Drops
- Hazlewood unwilling to bring change to his bowling after ‘bit unlucky’ spell against India
Air Chief Calls for Modern, Adaptive Training at IAF Commanders’ Meet in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, chaired the Training Command Commanders’ Conference 2025 at the Indian Air Force...
Bengaluru: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, chaired the Training Command Commanders’ Conference 2025 at the Indian Air Force Headquarters Training Command in Bengaluru on October 23 and 24.
The conference brought together commanders from all training establishments to discuss the transformation of the IAF’s training systems, infrastructure modernisation, and alignment of instructional methods with contemporary operational requirements.
In his keynote address, the Air Chief commended the Training Command for maintaining high standards and stressed the need to constantly update training methods to address emerging global security challenges and technological advancements.
Awards for excellence in operations, maintenance, and administration were presented during the event. The Air Force Academy won the ‘Pride of the Training Command’ trophy.