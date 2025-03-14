Alva’s College Hosts Two-Day Tech Utsav 2025 in Moodbidri

Moodbidri: The Department of Computer Science at Alva’s Autonomous College inaugurated the two-day Tech Utsav 2025, an intercollegiate technology fest, at the Dr. V.S. Acharya Auditorium in Vidyagiri. The event brought together aspiring technologists from various institutions to compete in multiple tech-related competitions.

In his keynote address, Abhijit Shetty, Vice President of Jugo Studios Pvt. Ltd., emphasised the need for continuous learning in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. “Mastering new technologies is essential as advancements in artificial intelligence and computing continue to reshape society. Over the past 15 years, technological transformations have been significant, and in the next two years, AI will witness even greater progress. How engineers and tech professionals use these innovations will directly impact the broader community,” he stated.

Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, urged students to prioritise skill development alongside academic achievements. “Students must give as much importance to enhancing their life skills as they do to college festivals. Education should not be limited to earning certificates; instead, the knowledge gained should be applied practically to progress in life. In the IT era, staying updated with emerging technologies and using them to solve real-world problems is essential,” he said.

Following the inauguration, several competitions, including IT Quiz, Cultural Dance, IT Manager, Web Designing, Coding, and Videography, were held. The event saw the participation of over 400 students from various institutions across different regions.

The event was attended by Dr. Kurian, Principal of Alva’s College, Vanitha Prabhu, Head of the Computer Science Department, Administrator Balakrishna Shetty, and student coordinators Samiksha S and Shishir S. The event was compered by Shreesh Kottegar.