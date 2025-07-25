Alva’s Pragati 2025 to Offer 15,000 Jobs in Multi-Sector Mega Fair

Mangalore: In a major push towards employment generation in semi-urban and rural India, Alva’s Education Foundation is hosting the 15th edition of Alva’s Pragati, a mega multi-sector job fair, on August 1 and 2 at Vidyagiri, near Mangaluru.

Launched in 2007, the initiative has created a robust employment ecosystem for aspirants from less-privileged and rural backgrounds. So far, Alva’s Pragati has enabled 36,151 confirmed job placements and over 61,500 candidates have been shortlisted by various companies for final rounds.

This year, the fair has attracted 285+ companies offering 15,930+ job opportunities. The sectors include Information Technology, IT-enabled services, healthcare, pharma, banking, retail, hospitality, telecom, education, media, NGOs, and manufacturing. Firms are open to hiring graduates, postgraduates, engineers, paramedics, diploma holders, ITI-certified candidates, PUC, SSLC, and even freshers with basic qualifications.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the two-day event. Mangalore University VC Dr P.L. Dharma will be the guest of honour, while local MLA Umanath Kotian will preside. Alva’s Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva and several local dignitaries will be present.

The event will also felicitate several global Indian entrepreneurs and industry leaders such as Shashi Kiran Shetty (AllCargo Logistics), Praveen Shetty (Fortune Hotels, Dubai), and Rohit Monteiro (Rohan Corporation), acknowledging their contribution to business and employment.

Candidates can register free of charge at www.alvaspragati.com. The platform also lists company-wise job openings and qualification requirements.

“We focus not just on placements but on creating a sustainable employability model,” said Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee. “This initiative is about bridging the rural-urban employment divide.”

With an estimated footfall of over 25,000 candidates, Alva’s Pragati 2025 is poised to be a beacon for aspirants across India.