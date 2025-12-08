Chinnaswamy Stadium will not lose IPL matches: DCM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted that Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will continue to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, dismissing concerns over possible relocation after the recent mishap during the RCB victory celebrations.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after casting his vote in the KSCA elections at the stadium premises, Shivakumar said, “We will not allow IPL matches to be shifted from Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This is a matter of honour for Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take all necessary measures to ensure that the upcoming IPL matches are held here.”

When asked about Bengaluru hosting matches in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, he responded, “We will provide opportunities to host all possible matches in the future.”

Reflecting on his participation in the KSCA elections, Shivakumar said, “I have been a KSCA member since a very young age, when Nagraj offered me the membership.

His son was my classmate.

I have known many stalwarts like Brijesh Patel, Anil Kumble, and E.A.S. Prasanna. I have cast my vote for the candidates I support.”

Reiterating his passion for cricket, he added that stringent safety measures will be implemented to ensure that incidents like the recent mishap do not recur.

“We will safeguard the reputation of the stadium. Crowd management will be strengthened within the legal framework, and we will also work towards constructing an additional large stadium as an alternative,” he said.