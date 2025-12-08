A humane path to tackle drug addiction

Tumakuru: Inan ongoing battle against the growing drug menace in Karnataka, the state police have rolled out a new initiative, ‘Sanmithra,’ aimed at rehabilitating drug addicts through compassionate intervention.

With drug abuse on the rise among schoolchildren and adults alike, police are intensifying efforts to address this public health crisis, especially in regions like Tumakuru, where the program has already been launched.

The ‘Sanmithra’ initiative is designed to be a friend to drug addicts, offering a support system rather than punitive measures.

Police personnel are tasked with building a trust-based relationship with addicts, monitoring their daily routine, offering medical checkups, and guiding them through the rehabilitation process. This initiative emphasizes privacy and confidentiality, ensuring that the identity of addicts is protected while providing them with the necessary care and attention. The rise in drug abuse across the state has led to mounting concerns, particularly in urban areas where the drug trade thrives despite repeated crackdowns. The police aim to reduce drug consumption by identifying addicts early and helping them overcome their addiction.

Already, approximately 700 drug addicts are believed to be living in Tumakuru, with police personnel stationed in each police station assigned to monitor them under the ‘Sanmithra’ program. In areas with higher drug abuse rates, multiple addicts are assigned to a single officer.

Tumakuru’s district hospital has partnered with local authorities to provide medical care and psychological support to addicts, ensuring a holistic approach to rehabilitation.

This initiative is expected to expand to other districts soon, with the state police director general issuing guidelines for its implementation across the state.

The ‘Sanmithra’ scheme is part of a broader strategy to protect the youth from the harmful influence of drugs, especially as the new year approaches, a time when many may fall into the trap of substance abuse.

The police hope that through empathy and support, the community can help break the vicious cycle of addiction and create a healthier environment for everyone.