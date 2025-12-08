Over 20k enthusiasts take part in Vrukshathon-2025

Vijayapura: Vrukshathon-2025, held on Sunday with the goals of environmental protection and heritage conservation, was conducted meaningfully and with great enthusiasm. More than 20,000 enthusiasts from India and abroad joined the event, which was led by District-Incharge Minister M B Patil.

The event-‘Vrukshathon Heritage Run’ was organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Forest and Tourism Departments, and the Vruksha Laksha Abhiyana Trust. The run featured three categories—21 km, 10 km and 5 km. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and M. B. Patil flagged off the event who ran the 5 km stretch to encourage the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, M B Patil said that the district aims to plant five crore saplings over the next ten years to increase its green cover. He added that the preservation of historic monuments in the district is also being prioritised. “Ultimately, we must pass on a clean and beautiful environment to the next generation. With this Vrukshathon Heritage run has created history,” he said.

Since the programme began in 2016–17, 1.5 crore saplings have been planted and nurtured. As a result, forest cover, which was earlier just 0.17 percent, has now increased to 2 percent, he emphasised.

Winners and achievers felicitated:

The first three winners in each of the 26 categories under the men’s and women’s divisions were presented with attractive cash prizes by M. B. Patil and other dignitaries.)

On the occassion, Bhimashankar Madagala of Indi taluk Police Department, Mumbai-based athlete Shreyas Yashavantrao, Kengalgutti School Headmaster Hanamanta Kataraki, and retired Archaeology Department staff member Maulasab Mainuddinsab were felicitated.

Deputy Commissioner K Anand, District Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi, ZP CEO Rishi Anand, Balavikasa Academy President Sangamesha Babaleshwara, Mayor M S Karadi, Urban Development Authority Chairman Kannan Musharraf, CCF Manjunath Chavhan, and the event’s sponsors were present at the event.