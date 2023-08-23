Always committed to the interest of the state in the Cauvery water issue; DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday stated that, "The Congress government is always committed to protect the interest of our state in the matter of Cauvery water and we respect what the Supreme Court says."



Responding to reporters at Vidhana Soudha ahead of the all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue, Shivakumar said, "At present there is 40% less water. The inflow has also seen a sharp decline. We will discuss in the meeting what we should do in such a difficult time. The Supreme Court has set up a separate bench to protect the interests of our state. Leaving aside politics, what can be argued in court will be discussed," he informed.

Congratulations on the success of Chandrayaan

At the same time, he said, "I am very happy that Chandrayaan has been successful. On behalf of the Government of Karnataka and as an Indian, I would like to extend my hearty congratulations to all the workers from the grassroots level to the scientists who have worked for this unprecedented work that will make the entire country happy."