Live
- Chandrayaan-3 mission: The journey to the Moon so far
- Chandrayaan-3 mission: All set for automatic landing sequence, says ISRO
- Board exams twice a year, Class 11 & 12 students to study 2 languages said Government
- India's space journey began in 1962 with the formation of INCOSPAR: Congress
- India has taken 'giant leap' in space sector with Chandrayaan-3: Anurag Thakur
- G20 poured record levels of public money into fossil fuels in 2022: Report
- Momentous journey for India: Bengal Guv on Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
- Chandrayaan-3: Ramdev performs 'yagya' in Haridwar for mission's success
- India’s Men in Moon Mission-3
- Always committed to the interest of the state in the Cauvery water issue; DCM DK Shivakumar
Just In
Always committed to the interest of the state in the Cauvery water issue; DCM DK Shivakumar
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday stated that, "The Congress government is always committed to protect the interest of our state in the matter of Cauvery water and we respect what the Supreme Court says."
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday stated that, "The Congress government is always committed to protect the interest of our state in the matter of Cauvery water and we respect what the Supreme Court says."
Responding to reporters at Vidhana Soudha ahead of the all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue, Shivakumar said, "At present there is 40% less water. The inflow has also seen a sharp decline. We will discuss in the meeting what we should do in such a difficult time. The Supreme Court has set up a separate bench to protect the interests of our state. Leaving aside politics, what can be argued in court will be discussed," he informed.
Congratulations on the success of Chandrayaan
At the same time, he said, "I am very happy that Chandrayaan has been successful. On behalf of the Government of Karnataka and as an Indian, I would like to extend my hearty congratulations to all the workers from the grassroots level to the scientists who have worked for this unprecedented work that will make the entire country happy."