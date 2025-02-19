Amid summer crisis BWSSB to impose fines for drinking water wastage

Bengaluru: The city’s water management authorities are set to crack down on the misuse of potable water as the city braces for a potential summer shortage. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced stringent measures to regulate water consumption, warning that violators will face heavy fines.

Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, has issued a directive enforcing penalties on those found wasting drinking water. The move comes in response to declining groundwater levels and forecasts by IISc scientists predicting an imminent water crisis. The board has cited Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, to justify the restrictions.

Under these provisions, the use of potable water for non-essential purposes such as washing vehicles, maintaining gardens, construction work, decorative fountains, entertainment venues, and cleaning roads is strictly prohibited within city limits. Additionally, commercial establishments like malls and cinema halls are also barred from using drinking water for non-essential activities.

According to sources, offenders will be fined Rs. 5,000 under Section 109 of the Water Board Act, with repeat violations incurring an additional Rs. 5,000 penalty and a further Rs. 500 per day until compliance is ensured. Citizens have been urged to report any instances of water wastage by calling the BWSSB helpline at 1916.

With Bengaluru experiencing rising temperatures and little rainfall, these measures bring back bitter memories from last year. The aim is to conserve the city’s water supply and prevent a worsening crisis in the coming months.