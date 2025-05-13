Anganwadi golden jubilee celebrations in October: Minister

Bengaluru: As Anganwadi is completing 50 years in Karnataka next October, a grand Golden Jubilee program will be organized at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, said Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of the Disabled and Senior Citizens. Speaking after presiding over the progress review meeting of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) branch of the Bangalore and Mysore divisions of the Women and Child Development and Empowerment of the Disabled and Senior Citizens Department, the Minister said that a round of talks has already been held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development will be invited to the ceremony. He said that he dreams of organizing a program in the presence of 1 lakh people, including all the Anganwadi workers and helpers, along with all the staff of the department. The officers and staff should work responsibly for the progress of the department. He said that the projects of the department should be managed in a proper manner. In the last budget, the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers was increased by Rs 1,000. The Central Government has recognized the maximum number of 3,800 mini Anganwadis in the entire country in Karnataka. The Minister said that this many mini Anganwadi centers have been obtained as a result of the persuasion of the Central Government. The Justice Venugopal Gowda Committee has also expressed its appreciation for the functioning of our department. The Minister said that in future, a progress review meeting of the department will be held at the divisional level.

Detailed discussion on projects

The Minister received information and discussed the start of pre-primary classes in Anganwadi centers, progress review of various indices as per the Poshan Tracker under the jurisdiction of the ICDS branch at the division level, details of grants and expenditure released under various account heads of the ICDS scheme, progress review of Anganwadi buildings, details of recruitment of Anganwadi workers and helpers, details of pending NPS reconciliation process and Ayushman Bharat health card in the meeting.

Demand for starting LKG, UKG

All officers of the department including Deputy Directors, CDPOs should take utmost care to start pre-primary classes (LKG, UKG). Starting pre-primary classes is a matter of prestige for the department. The Minister said that LKG, UKG will also help the department in its survival. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Department, Dr. Shamla Iqbal, Director of the Women and Child Development Department, Raghavendra, the Minister’s Private Secretary, Dr. T.H. Vishwanath, the Minister’s Officer on Special Duty and the Joint Director of the Department, B.H. Nischal.