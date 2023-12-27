Another Leopard Sighting Raises Concerns on Outskirts Forest Department Alerted

Bengaluru: Residents of Gattahalli in Anekal taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, reported a leopard sighting on Tuesday night, prompting heightened concerns about human-wildlife interactions. The local forest department was swiftly informed after residents observed leopard footprints and captured the feline's movement on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

This incident follows a previous encounter in November when forest officials shot and killed a leopard near Kudlu Main Road in Bengaluru. The aggressive behaviour of the leopard, which posed a threat to officials, necessitated drastic measures. The incident, however, sparked controversy and criticism from activists, prompting demands for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Leopard sightings in urban areas of Bengaluru have become a recurrent issue, creating panic among residents. In response to the escalating situation, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered the establishment of a Leopard Task Force in Bengaluru, recognising the need for a dedicated team to address human-wildlife conflicts.

The Leopard Task Force aims to formulate a comprehensive human-animal mitigation plan. Nodal officers have been appointed by the forest department to collaborate with local communities and officials in crafting effective strategies for coexistence.

These repeated instances of leopard sightings in areas like Kaggalipura, Anekal, Yelahanka, Hoskote, and KR Puram underscore the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate potential conflicts. Striking a balance between preserving the natural habitat of these magnificent creatures and ensuring the safety of urban residents is a complex challenge that demands a concerted effort from authorities, residents, and conservationists alike.

The ongoing collaboration between the forest department and local stakeholders is crucial in developing sustainable solutions to address the intricate dynamics of human-leopard interactions in Bengaluru.