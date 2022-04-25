Another 'Operation Kamala' on cards in the State?

Bengaluru: The speculation that the BJP is planning another Operation Kamala is gaining ground as State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel dropped hints about it on Sunday. The analysis published by Hans India following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on April 2 gave enough indications about the developments in this direction.

"Things are moving in the right direction for the party as there are present MLAs and aspirants of BJP ticket from the grey areas are in contact with the Chief Minister and me. Just watch and see how things turn in our favour," he said and stopped short of naming the parties from where defection is expected.

"We already have a number of winning candidates in the party in every region of the State which makes our job much easier," Kateel said. "However, there are at least 10 persons who have already indicated their willingness to seek party tickets from the Old Mysuru region.

It may be recalled here that, during his visit to the State Amit Shah had minced no words to chide his party leaders in the core committee. He indicated through his words that there was an opportunity for the BJP to become unchallenged in the State legislative bodies. The magic figure of 150 seats in the State Assembly is there for the party for the asking. But before that a few grey areas in the hinterland of the coast, Malnad and the old Mysuru region where over 45 potential seats have not been translated into BJP seats in the election in 2017. He had told his party leaders in Karnataka to close these gaps.

The party core committee went into a huddle at Bengaluru in a bid to chalk out details on tours of leaders across Karnataka prior to the election. "We are not in a hurry to announce our candidates as we are sure that they are already working on the field," Nalin told Hans News Service on the sidelines of the meeting.

Kateel who is worried over the demand made by Brahmananda Swamiji for 50 tickets for the swamijis or persons chosen by them to contest on the BJP tickets. "I have great respect for the Swamijis. Maybe his statement has been blown out of proportion. "I will meet and talk to him," he added.