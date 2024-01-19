Apollo Cancer Centres launches India’s 1st AI-Precision Oncology Centre

Bengaluru: In a significant move that will substantially enhance the quality of oncology care, Apollo Cancer Centre, Bengaluru, has launched India’s first AI-Precision Oncology Centre (POC). The Centre will help the oncologists, patients and care givers to arrive at the best possible results in a time bound manner, using the enormous possibilities offered by AI.



The POC with its comprehensive and specialised medical services ensures accurate diagnosis, real-time insights, cancer risk assessment, treatment protocol and continuum of care, thus providing cutting-edge services in oncology care not seen in India earlier. The AI-POC is designed to be patient-centric, in the most personalized manner. It identifies eligible patients for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, as part of the diagnosis and treatment planning. With the help of conversational AI, it educates the patients and family on diagnosis, treatment FAQs and connections to support groups.

Speaking at the inauguration, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "As we inaugurate India's first AI-driven Precision Oncology Centre at Apollo Cancer Centres, Bengaluru, I am honoured to witness a ground breaking convergence of innovation and healthcare. This pioneering initiative not only represents a monumental leap in medical technology but it also symbolises hope and progress for patients and caregivers. Apollo Hospitals' commitment to personalised oncology care through AI is a beacon of compassion and advancement, ensuring a brighter future for those battling cancer."

The Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Suneeta Reddy said, "The launch of AI Precision Oncology Centre marks a significant stride in redefining cancer care. This transformative initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to personalized medicine and technological innovation. The Precision Oncology Centre along with our multispecialty hospitals in Karnataka reflect our dedication to providing patients with the most advanced, tailored treatments, underscoring Apollo Hospitals' relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare delivery."

The Lead and Senior Consultant – Medical Oncology, ACC, Bengaluru, Dr Vijay Agarwal said, “The Centre will support new patient identification through auto-alerts to operational teams that identify eligible patients for PoCs. Patient SOS auto-alerts to operational teams on deteriorating patient outcomes for intervention and clinical escalation form another key feature.”

The Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, ACC, Bengaluru, Dr Vishwanath S said, “Clinically, it helps in care pathway compliance by monitoring adherence to standard care pathways. Also for patient management based on genomic, clinical, and pathological profiles. Clinical alerts and recommendations for diagnostic tests, enrollment for Value Based Care (VBC) & other patient benefit programs are some of the uses. Patient drop-off and Patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) alerts for timely interventions are among the other benefits.”