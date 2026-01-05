Art reflects State’s culture: CM Sidda

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that art serves as a mirror of the state’s culture and that Chitra Santhe has provided an important platform for artists and art lovers alike.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 23rd edition of Chitra Santhe, organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath at its premises on Kumarakrupa Road in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister said this was the eighth time he was participating in Chitra Santhe as Chief Minister. He noted that for the past 60 years, the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath has been consistently working to encourage artists by creating opportunities for the exhibition and sale of their artworks. He said Chitra Santhe has now completed 23 years, with artists from 22 states and four Union Territories taking part in the event.

Referring to the theme of this year’s Chitra Santhe, which is dedicated to the environment, Siddaramaiah said environmental protection has become an urgent necessity. “If we protect the environment, it will protect us,” he said, adding that awareness and knowledge about the environment are crucial. He pointed out that environmental pollution has increased in Bengaluru and several other capitals across the country, citing Delhi as an example where living conditions have become extremely difficult due to pollution.

The Chief Minister said there has been demand for museums dedicated to achievers in every district, and the government would consider this positively. He added that the state government has been implementing several programmes related to environmental conservation.

Highlighting afforestation efforts, Siddaramaiah said the government has undertaken a programme to plant three to five crore saplings every year.

He noted that ideally at least 30 per cent of land should be under forest cover, while Karnataka currently has around 20 per cent. The government, he assured, would make sincere efforts to increase forest cover.

He urged people to take inspiration from environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka and plant saplings, nurturing them like children. He said such efforts would be a true tribute to her legacy.

Emphasising that planting trees does not require large expenditure, the Chief Minister said what is needed is commitment and willingness, adding that the government would show greater interest in promoting environmental protection initiatives.

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath President B.L. Shankar and others were present at the event.