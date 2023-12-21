Astrologer's advice leads to 4-month house arrest, food deprivation for Bengaluru woman with cancer

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru, where a family forced a 26-year-old woman, who fell sick, into house arrest based on the advice of an astrologer.

The young woman was prohibited from eating food and given only turmeric water.

After the woman managed to send a message to her close circles, authorities conducted a raid on the house in Laggere locality of Bengaluru and rescued her on Thursday.

Tragically, she was diagnosed with cancer and is now hospitalised.

Enraged by the incident, residents of the area barged into the victim's residence and reprimanded the family members for giving in to blind beliefs.

The group also confronted and assaulted the astrologer and subsequently handed him over to the authorities.

The woman’s nightmare began four months ago when Mamathasri, a graduate, developed back pain. As the pain persisted despite medication, her brother sought the advice of an astrologer.

Following his advice, the victim was deprived of food and given only turmeric water, mixed with lemon drops. As her complications worsened, and her abdomen swelled, she managed to send a message to a friend explaining her situation.

Officers from the Women and Child Welfare Department conducted a raid and moved the victim to the hospital where she was diagnosed with cancer.

An investigation is ongoing regarding the incident.