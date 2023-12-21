Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
Astrologer's advice leads to 4-month house arrest, food deprivation for Bengaluru woman with cancer
A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru, where a family forced a 26-year-old woman, who fell sick, into house arrest based on the advice of an astrologer.
Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru, where a family forced a 26-year-old woman, who fell sick, into house arrest based on the advice of an astrologer.
The young woman was prohibited from eating food and given only turmeric water.
After the woman managed to send a message to her close circles, authorities conducted a raid on the house in Laggere locality of Bengaluru and rescued her on Thursday.
Tragically, she was diagnosed with cancer and is now hospitalised.
Enraged by the incident, residents of the area barged into the victim's residence and reprimanded the family members for giving in to blind beliefs.
The group also confronted and assaulted the astrologer and subsequently handed him over to the authorities.
The woman’s nightmare began four months ago when Mamathasri, a graduate, developed back pain. As the pain persisted despite medication, her brother sought the advice of an astrologer.
Following his advice, the victim was deprived of food and given only turmeric water, mixed with lemon drops. As her complications worsened, and her abdomen swelled, she managed to send a message to a friend explaining her situation.
Officers from the Women and Child Welfare Department conducted a raid and moved the victim to the hospital where she was diagnosed with cancer.
An investigation is ongoing regarding the incident.