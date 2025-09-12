ASUS Expands Karnataka Presence with New Exclusive Store in Davangere

Mangaluru: Taiwanese technology major ASUS India has expanded its retail footprint in Karnataka with the launch of a new exclusive store in Davangere. Spread across 480 sq. ft., the outlet will showcase an extensive range of the company’s electronics and computer hardware, including flagship products such as Vivobook and Zenbook laptops, Republic of Gamers (ROG) devices, gaming desktops, all-in-one systems, and accessories.

With this launch, the total number of ASUS exclusive stores in Karnataka has risen to 25. The company said the expansion reflects its strategy of strengthening offline presence in both metro and tier-2 cities.

Announcing the launch, Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC and Gaming Business, ASUS India, said Karnataka is a vital market for the brand. “The inauguration of the new brand store in Davangere will be a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across regions with a unique experience of our latest innovations. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and touchpoints for our users,” he said.

ASUS is focusing on scaling its retail presence across metros, tier-1 and tier-2 cities by the end of this year. The company noted that its expansion plan is not limited to exclusive outlets but also extends to strengthening partnerships with multi-brand retail stores, with the objective of making products more accessible and offering customers a hands-on experience of the latest technology.

The newly launched outlet is located at ESWAR Digitronics, 38H, Hadadi Main Road, near Jayadeva Circle, Davangere.