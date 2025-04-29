Attack on professor, three arrested

Bengaluru: Kumaraswamy Layout police have apprehended three men, Bhanu Prasad (26), Sharath (23), and Amrith Kumar (24) following a violent assault on pri-vate college professor Aurobindo Gupta in Bengaluru’s JHBCS Layout on April 21. The arrests, facilitated by CCTV footage analysis, mark a swift re-sponse to an incident that has sparked discussions about civic responsibility and public behaviour.

The confrontation began when Gupta observed the trio tossing plastic cups and glass shards from a moving autorickshaw, with one cup striking him. Concerned about potential accidents, he politely urged them to refrain from littering, only to face their wrath. The men allegedly attacked him before flee-ing, leaving Gupta shaken but determined to seek justice.

In a video shared later, Gupta recounted the ordeal, lamenting how such ac-tions tarnish Bengaluru’s image. His complaint to the police prompted a case registration and a meticulous investigation, culminating in the suspects’ cap-ture.

Police sources confirmed the arrests, underscoring the commitment to ad-dressing such acts of aggression.