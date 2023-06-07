Attempt being made to demoralise 13 of our MPs: BJP MP demands Delhi’s intervention

Bengaluru: Bengaluru north MP and former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda alleged that an attempt is being made to demoralise BJP MPs of the state. Speaking to media persons he said that social media campaign has begun to project 13 MPs as ineligibles Gowda has demanded that the national and state BJP leaders should immediately intervene and end the confusion. He said that there is another year left for the Lok Sabha elections. Even at this stage, work is being done to strengthen the MPs.

‘I don’t know who is behind the defamation. It is being alleged that out of the 25 elected MPs, 13 have not developed their constituencies and some more MPs are sick. Some media are reporting that they will not get tickets in the next Lok Sabha elections’ the leader informed.

Gowda queried how correct is the job of demoralising MPs elected by voters? 12 MPs have called me and expressed concern about this. The national and state BJP leaders should immediately intervene. BJP leaders, who give quick announcements or clarifications on many issues, should quickly respond or it could damage the mindset of 13 MPs and the party image also. This will send a different message to the state. He demanded that the concerned leaders should immediately resolve the confusion.

‘BJP has lost in the assembly elections held this time. Voters have given Congress a mandate. The mistake has to be corrected. It is customary to introspect when faced with failure’. He lamented that nowadays there are no souls for introspection.

He said election defeat is nothing new for us. ‘Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also defeated, then won historically. Activists need not be dismayed by defeat. We have a temporary setback. It is the job of the state BJP leaders to ensure that the morale of the workers does not fall, and it has to be done.

We have to wait and see about the working behaviour of the Congress that has come to power and only after that we have to work on aligning the workers for the next struggles. Workers should have patience till next elections’ he added.