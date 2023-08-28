Australia - India Partnership towards Net Zero Future

Bengaluru: Australia’s Sunrise CSP (Concentrated Solar Power) and India’s Engineers India Ltd (EIL) forged a collaborative agreement by executing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



The MoU will facilitate an exclusive partnership in Concentrated Solar Thermal (CST) power for projects in the Oil and Gas sector in India. Projects, other than in the Oil and Gas sector, located in India, for domestic clients with a single potential order size of over INR 300 million. Projects where EIL has contributed to the identification & finalisation of international clients based on mutual discussion & agreement with Sunrise CSP.

Speaking about the MoU at today’s event, Minister - Commercial and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, South Asia for the Australian government, Catherine Gallagher said, “As a nation, Australia is committed to building a net-zero future. It gives me immense pleasure to know that Australian companies such as Sunrise CSP are able to partner with India’s leading Engineering, Project management consultancy and EPC companies contributing their expertise to India’s net zero agenda.”

“With India undertaking energy transition to achieve Net Carbon Zero targets, Australian companies can offer a range of innovative technologies and products for Indian companies in the renewable energy space", Gallagher said.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sunrise CSP, Artur Zawadski said, “Joining hands with EIL, a global leader in the engineering of critical energy infrastructure, will put Sunrise CSP and our Big Dish solar concentrator at the forefront of nation building energy solutions.

He added, “Together we aim to deliver the clean heat of the sun to industrial production at all scales and all temperatures – from heating and cooling a major cancer hospital as we are in Gujarat today, to making vital chemicals like hydrogen & ammonia, to national-scale power solutions delivering electricity on-demand - and all of our technology for this we Make in India. For us this strategic alliance is a game-changer!”

While congratulating the team on forging the alliance, CMD EIL, Vartika Shukla said, “The Strategic Collaboration between EIL and group companies of Sunrise CSP is a unique initiative and a collective effort in driving positive environmental impacts through shared vision and innovative technological solutions. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technology has wide applications and could also be integrated with the existing industrial facilities and process plants. We are poised to leave a lasting imprint towards transforming the global energy landscape in years to come.”