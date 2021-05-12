Awareness programme on heart attack, prevention

Bengaluru: National service scheme cell of government of Karnataka and NSS Bangalore University in association with Pre-University Education Board, organised a one-day National Awareness Programme on 'Heart attack: First aid and prevention during pandemic' on Tuesday through virtual platform.

Prof. KS Rangappa, in his inaugural address, said "The national awareness program on heart attack is really needed during this pandemic. National Service Scheme has been playing a significant role in disseminating all these important health tips to the general public. During heart attack, if you really administer first aid within proper time, definitely, heart patients can be saved. We already know the importance of monitoring heart health. But given the pandemic and worsening rise of cases of coronavirus, people with heart disease, including those with high blood pressure, are at a higher risk of complications once they have contracted Covid-19."

"Managing heart conditions and maintaining communication with the doctor is more important than ever in the pandemic situation so that we can stay healthy and safe and further reduce the risk. Delaying care because of fears of Covid-19 can lead to long-term health consequences. These types of awareness programs that too during the pandemic involving cardiologists from Jayadeva Institute is really commendable."

Dr Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary, department of youth empowerment and sports, mentioned that, out of 42,000 Covid deaths, 8,000 are because of cardiac arrest. Before the pandemic, the percentage of heart related death was 15%. But now, the percentage of death increased from 15% to 22%. Further, she has emphasized on downloading the e-Sanjivani app in order to get proper treatment through tele medicines. In these circumstances, people should console and help each other. No need to take tension and at the same time don't neglect also, she added.

Prof K.R. Venugopal, in his presidential remarks, said that, "Today people are suffering from heart related issues because of too much stress and are becoming panic after watching TV channels which result in high blood pressure. These are the main reasons for heart attack during the pandemic. NSS in association with State cell Bangalore University has conducted more than 200 awareness programs for the general public. He said that people should develop good habits and give up drinking alcohol, tobacco, smoking, tea and coffee to ensure good health. Further, he also suggested that people practise yoga and meditation.

Sri Kadhri Narasimhaiah said that through NSS, a corona vaccination drive should be conducted in order to help the general public. Dr Sridhar, cardiologist from Jayadeva Institute, delivered a lecture on how to prevent heart attack. Almost more than 5000 from across the country participated in the program. The program was coordinated by Prathap Lingaih, State NSS officer and Dr. Satish Gowda N, NSS coordinator of Bangalore University and Dr. Ramesh, NSS officer, PU Board.