CM Revanth dangles mantri’s post to Cong nominee winning from Siddipet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that if the Congress party wins the Siddipet constituency in the upcoming elections, the elected MLA would be inducted into the Cabinet. The Chief Minister made this assurance while expressing confidence that the Congress would retain power in Telangana in 2029.

Speaking at the Rythu Utsavam (Farmers’ Festival) at Narmetta in Siddipet district, Revanth Reddy launched a sharp attack on the BRS leadership, particularly targeting senior leader T Harish Rao. He recalled that while the Congress and BRS were the principal contenders in the 2014 and 2018 elections, the people had given a mandate to the BRS, but shifted their support to Congress in 2023.

Expressing confidence about the future, he said, “The people will once again bless Congress in 2029 and return us to power.”

The Chief Minister alleged that Siddipet has been represented by members of a single family for decades, stating that the same political lineage has dominated the constituency since 1984. He urged voters to consider change, suggesting that giving an opportunity to new leadership could bring positive results.

Revanth Reddy also defended his government’s approach to development projects, stating that Congress stands with people, particularly those affected by displacement. Referring to projects such as Mallannasagar and Etigadda Kishtapur, he said his administration has adopted a more consultative approach compared to the previous regime. He highlighted that work on the Narayanpet-Kodangal project was initiated only after obtaining the consent of displaced families.

Taking aim at opposition criticism over issues like the Musi River, he accused rivals of shedding “crocodile tears” and attempting to obstruct development. “Politics should focus on public welfare. Trying to block development is not the responsibility of an opposition party,” he said, warning that his government would not remain silent in the face of such actions. Reiterating his commitment to inclusive governance, the Chief Minister said that despite political differences with leaders such as K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, development and welfare initiatives are being implemented uniformly across all constituencies, including those represented by opposition leaders.

Highlighting the establishment of the Narmeta Oil Palm Factory, Revanth Reddy said the project was initiated after he assumed office. He remarked that he could have relocated the factory to his own constituency, Kodangal, but chose Siddipet to benefit local farmers. “This reflects our commitment to equitable development,” he said.

Challenging allegations of bias, he questioned how much funding was allocated to Kodangal between 2014 and 2023 and called for a comparison with the funds released under his government.

Emphasising his connection to agriculture, the Chief Minister said he understands farmers’ needs and reiterated that his government’s primary focus is on the welfare of the poor rather than political interests.