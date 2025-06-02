Balancing tradition and modernity, Yakshagana faces new challenges

Udupi: The classical art form of Yakshagana, once preserved and nurtured mainly by traditional artists with deep devotion, is now seeing a positive transformation with professionals such as doctors, engineers, and teachers—many highly educated—joining its fold. This development was welcomed by experts but has also raised concerns about the art form moving beyond its traditional boundaries.

Dr. Talluru Shivaram Shetty, President of the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy, emphasized that amid this transitional phase, it is the responsibility of Yakshagana artists to safeguard the dignity and heritage of the art. He spoke at a special gathering of Yakshagana artists held on Saturday at the Udupi Yakshagana Kalarang on the occasion of the institution’s golden jubilee celebrations. The event was organized in collaboration with the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy, Bengaluru.

Dr. Shetty highlighted the academy’s ongoing efforts to promote Yakshagana not only along the coastal region but across various districts in Karnataka, other states, and even internationally. He pointed out that the academy can only address artists’ demands if they remain within the accepted framework of Yakshagana. He urged artists to recognize that the academy has introduced a policy to award senior, retired, or physically challenged artists without requiring formal applications. This initiative has already been implemented in two recent award ceremonies where the academy proactively identified and honoured deserving artists.

“Our mission is the holistic welfare and growth of Yakshagana artists. For this, the cooperation and constructive feedback from the artists themselves are crucial,” Dr. Shetty stated.

He also lauded the Udupi Yakshagana Kalarang for its dedicated work in the field and its efforts to support financially weaker artists, including providing housing assistance. He singled out the Kalarang’s secretary, Murali Kadekar, for his selfless service, expressing hope that the institution would grow further and continue its support to the Yakshagana community.

Speaking at the event, entrepreneur Gopal C. Bogere praised the academy’s recent initiatives under Dr. Shetty’s leadership. He noted the judicious use of government grants for meaningful activities such as children’s Yakshagana programs, training camps, and cultural dialogues. The event was attended by prominent personalities, including M. Gogadhara Rao (President, Yakshagana Kalarang), Murali Kadekar (Secretary), Vice Presidents S.V. Bhat, Prof. Sadashiva Rao, Narayana M. Hegde, and V.G. Shetty.

The academy’s Registrar, Namratha N. welcomed the gathering, and member Satish Adapa proposed the vote of thanks. The formal proceedings were followed by a stirring Yakshagana performance titled ‘Seethapaharanam – Jatayuvadha’ by the troupe from Madhava Matru Gramam Koodiyattam Gurukulam, Thrissur, Kerala.

The day concluded with a panel discussion on the theme “Should Art be a Full-Time Profession or a Part-Time Vocation?” The program also featured a free medical check-up for artists, organised by KMC Manipal.