Ban on RSS activities in govt premises under review: CM

Bagalkot: ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah has directed the Chief Secretary to examine the possibility of banning RSS activities in government-owned premises, taking into account the precedent set by the Tamil Nadu government.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, the Chief Minister said the issue had come up after Minister Priyanka Kharge wrote to the government urging a ban. “The RSS has been using government premises for its activities. Tamil Nadu has already prohibited this, and we will review similar action in Karnataka,” he said.

Former PM Deve Gowda’s Health Improving

Siddaramaiah also provided an update on the health of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, saying that his condition is improving and that he is likely to be discharged from the hospital within two days.

Addressing speculation about political changes, the Chief Minister clarified that today’s dinner meeting has no connection to the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. “Decisions on cabinet changes depend on the views of senior leaders and legislators, along with the approval of the party high command. There’s nothing special about today’s gathering, and no major political shake-up is expected in November,” Siddaramaiah stated. Responding to reports about a meeting between MLA Munirathna and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, the Chief Minister said, “Shivakumar organised the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ event at J. P. Park, similar to the one at Lalbagh. Munirathna could have expressed his views on stage but chose not to. I don’t know whether he was formally invited or not. Personally, I do not believe in any superstitions or rituals.”

Siddaramaiah assured that the Krishna Upper Basin Project will receive adequate funding and will be completed within the next four years. When asked about granting ministerial posts to members of the Valmiki community, Siddaramaiah said that while one MLA had resigned voluntarily, the government did not remove anyone. “During the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, the possibility of giving representation to the Valmiki community will be considered,” he added.