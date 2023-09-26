Banner in Mangaluru’s old port sparks controversy

Mangaluru: A seemingly innocuous flex banner, displaying the name ‘Hasimeenu Vyaparasthara Sangha’ (Fresh Fish Merchants Association) from South Wharf, Bunder, has set off a heated debate in Mangaluru, as it enjoins all fish vendors to observe a compulsory leave on Eid Milad, scheduled for September 28. The banner’s contents have gone viral, igniting a contentious discourse surrounding religious holidays and their implications on trade and community harmony.

The banner unequivocally states that any deviation from this directive will result in the suspension of fishing activities within the port premises and the withholding of support from the association, coupled with financial penalties for non-compliance.

Responding to the banner, Sharan Pumpwell, a prominent leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), took to social media to demand legal action against the individuals responsible for its installation as the banner has elements of threat. “Is Shariat law in force to impose penalty under threat? Hindu fishermen should not succumb to their threatening tactics; the entire Hindu society is with you. Let the police department immediately take action against those who put up this banner,” Sharan said in a Tweet.

In response, K Ashraf, a member of the Sangha from South Wharf sought to clear the air surrounding the banner’s controversy through a press statement. He said that this decision was reached after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, with the primary aim of preventing potential clashes in the local business landscape.

According to Ashraf, the association has taken the proactive step of designating holidays for Hindu, Christian, and Muslim festivals to maintain harmony within the trading community.

Under this policy, three holidays each are allocated for Hindu and Muslim festivals, while Christian festivals receive two designated holidays. In line with this, the banner calls for a cessation of work on Eid Milad. Ashraf also clarified that a similar holiday was observed for the Hindu festival of Ganesha Chaturthi.

In his statement, Ashraf listed Barkur Pooja, Ucchila Pooja, Ganesha Chaturthi, Eid Ul Fitr, Bakrid, Eid Milad, Good Friday, and Christmas as the holidays observed at the wharf. He also claimed that the decision was taken in accordance with the suggestions from the fish sellers association, trawler boat union, fish buyers’ association and several commission agents.

He concluded by saying that there is misinformation being spread on social media, urging the public not to be misled by a few individuals who have taken to these platforms to propagate a divisive narrative about the Eid Milad banner at the

fishing port.