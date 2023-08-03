  • Menu
Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy

I don't need to do politics by diverting the people of the state. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit back at Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: I don't need to do politics by diverting the people of the state. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit back at Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy saying that he did the work of telling the truth to the people of the state after seeing the orders of the Transport Department.

He has tweeted about this, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that under the Shakti Yojana, women in the state had traveled free for 20 days in the buses of the transport corporation in the month of June, costing Rs 250 crore to the four transport corporations.

The demand of the transport corporations and the grant released by the government is less than half, and in such a situation, the transport corporations, which are already running at a loss, will lack money for staff salaries, maintenance of buses and diesel. Basavaraj Bommai clarified that I have informed the people of the state about that fact.

