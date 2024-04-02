Basavaraja Bommai strong candidate from Haveri for BJP

Haveri: Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency, situated in the central part of Karnataka, is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Its creation as a Lok Sabha seat dates back to the delimitation process in 2008, prior to which it was part of the Dharwad North, Dharwad South, and Bagalkot constituencies.

The inaugural election for this constituency was held in 2009, and since then, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in three consecutive elections. Renowned for its tourism potential, Haveri is home to a sanctuary dedicated to the conservation of rare black deer species.

The Byadagi chilli market, located in the district, holds a prestigious position nationwide, with transactions exceeding Rs 2,500 crore annually.

Boasting a rich history spanning centuries, this market has consistently upheld its reputation for integrity and reliability. Farmers from various regions, including Andhra Pradesh, place their trust in the transparent billing and e-tender system implemented here.

This bustling market owes its success to the diligent efforts of numerous traders, buyers, and workers who contribute tirelessly behind the scenes.

In a significant development, the government has allocated funds in the budget to establish a dry chilli market within the Ranebennur mega market. This initiative aims to further support the livelihoods of over 25,000 individuals hailing from Byadagi and its neighbouring villages.

With a population of 21.11 lakh, Haveri boasts approximately 15.58 lakh eligible voters. The demographic distribution reveals that 72% of the populace resides in rural areas, while 28% dwell in urban regions. In terms of caste demographics, Scheduled Castes constitute 15.38% of the population, whereas the Scheduled Tribe population stands at 8.07%.

In the 2019 election, the BJP's Shivakumar Chanabasappa secured victory, garnering 6,83,660 votes, while Congress's DR Patil trailed with 5,42,778 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party's Ayubkhan A. Pathan secured the third position with 7,479 votes.

During the 2014 election, Shivakumar Chanabasappa of the BJP reclaimed the Haveri seat, defeating the Congress's Saleem Ahmad by a margin of 87,571 votes. Shivakumar secured 5,66,790 votes, while Ahmad received 4,79,219 votes. Approximately 51% of the electorate exercised their voting rights in this election.

In the 2009 election, Shivakumar Udasi Channabasappa of the BJP secured victory over Congress candidate Salim Ahmed. Udasi secured 4,32,345 votes, while Salim Ahmed secured 3,41,243 votes. After the formation of Koppal constituency, it became a stronghold of the BJP.

This time, the BJP fielded former chief minister Basavaraja Bommai, a close aide of Yediyurappa and from the politically influential Lingayat community. Bommai is contesting after three-time sitting BJP MP Shivkumar Udasi decided to retire from election politics.

Congress is fielding Ananda Swamy Gaddadevarmath as a fresh face for the party. The party’s earlier attempts to persuade Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar and state tourism minister HK Patil to contest from the seat did not bear fruit, prompting the party to field a new candidate.

Congress candidate Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath has already started his campaign, but party leaders feel he may not be a strong contender against Bommai. That is why Patil is being convinced to contest, party sources said.

Both parties are working out the caste equations and collecting ground survey reports from all taluks. Congress is confident of winning this time as the district has a higher number of MLAs from Haveri and Gadag districts. The legislators have assured the party's top leaders that they will work to ensure the victory of the party candidate.

Total number of voters 17,58,638

Male voters 8,99, 743

Female voters 8,58,895

Caste data

Lingayats - 6.5 lakh

Muslims - 3 lakh

SC voters - 2.8 lakh

ST voters - 1.3 lakh