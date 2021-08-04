BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta launches sero survey

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta launched the sero survey, to be conducted in BBMP limits in the city, at Ulsooru Referral Hospital on Wednesday.



Out of the 2,000 people to be surveyed, 30% will be under 18 years of age, 50% above 18 and 20% above 45. Blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected to determine the amount of antibody present.

The blood serum sample and throat swab will be collected from individuals identified through door to door survey by ANMs, ASHA workers and laboratory technicians. The serum sample will be tested at a laboratory while swab will be tested for RT-PCR. The survey process will be carried out by primary health centre teams in the city while coordinating with infectious diseases experts, health officers of the zones.

A list of people to be surveyed under every zone in BBMP has been prepared and accordingly the survey will be completed within a week. The sero survey is being conducted to understand about infection resistance and severity. The survey will show how many people have been infected, how many have not been infected, and how many have the antibody produced in the body. Based on this survey, rules will be laid out to prevent Covid virus from spreading in the near future. Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Clinical) Dr Nirmala Buggi and other officials were present.