BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta flags off 24X7 mobile testing unit for south zone

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday flagged off a mobile testing unit (MTU) in the south zone. The unit was donated by Mantra4Change and Suriya Foundation and sponsored by Zerodha. The mobile testing unit will be attached to the south zone war room to serve the needs of 44 wards 24X7. If the unit proves successful in south zone, other seven zones also will get one each.



This mobile testing unit has a driver and a paramedic who will conduct rapid antigen test and, if Covid positive, the subject will receive a call from BBMP and depending on the seriousness of the case, required treatment will be given post triage.

Consummables in the form of N95 masks, PPE kits, testing its, thermal scanners and sanitizers are donated to six Covid care centres in the south zone.

Zonal Commissioner (South) Tulasi Maddineni, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra and other officials were present on the occasion.