BBMP chief inspects road restoration work in Yelahanka zone

Bengaluru: The restoration of roads in 110 villages in Yelahanka constituency is going on in a speedy manner. On Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials to further accelerate the work.

Speaking after inspecting the road restoration works at Ananthapura, AMS layout limits in Yelahanka constituency, Gupta said that the roads in the city should meet the highest quality standards so that they are motorable. He also instructed the officials to complete asphalt work on major roads as well as restoration of village roads within the deadline.

Speedy repair of roads and footpaths where drinking water and drainage related works have been done by the BWSSB should be done. "No resident should face problem at any cost," stressed the BBMP Chief Commissioner. Executive Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, explaining about the works to the Chief Commissioner, said that, eight of the 110 villages (Ananthapura, Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli, Kenchenahalli, Harohalli, Nagenahalli, Vaderapura, Govindapura) fall under the Yelahanka constituency. The road restoration is being held in all the villages except Vaderapura and Govindapura.

"The BWSSB has dug up 151 km of road to take up the works related to drinking water and drainage. Of that 151 km, the BBMP, has restored 60 km of road. The pending 91 km will be restored within the scheduled time," the Executive Engineer explained to the Chief Commissioner.

All the crossroads, including footpaths at the AMS Layout in Attur ward limits have been asphalted. Commenting on this, a local resident, Bellave, was all praise for the BBMP's work. "BBMP is doing excellent work," he said with elation. Zonal Joint Commissioner Poornima, Zonal Chief Engineer Ranganath and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.