BBMP proposes hospitals in every Assembly constituency, PHCs in 57 wards

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to upgrade health infrastructure across the city.



The Bengaluru civic body has submitted a proposal for Rs 1,242.27 crore to the State government. Apart from setting up primary health care centers in 57 wards that don't have one, the BBMP has also proposed setting up a hospital in every Assembly constituency of Bengaluru.

Speaking to the reports, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, "four new multi-speciality hospitals are being planned at Rs 238.2 crore, while paediatric care facilities will be created in the seven referral hospitals at Rs 10.61 crore."

According to the reports, Bengaluru has only 141 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and seven referral hospitals that mainly cater to maternity and women's health issues under the civic body.