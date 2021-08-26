BBMP sets August 31 deadline for commercial establishments to vaccinate employee

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Urban district, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, has reached a milestone, having administered 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries. BBMP on Thursday announced August 31 as the deadline for all commercial establishments, industries, hotels, restaurants, and offices to vaccinate their employees.

The order has made it mandatory for the establishments to ensure all their employees are vaccinated with at least one dose before August 31.

"The new BBMP order is an attempt to contain the virus transmission and to prevent any surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Earlier, due to the lower number of daily Covid-19 cases, the government had allowed commercial establishments to resume business" BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

According to a document shared by the Corporation, "..The employer shall ensure 100% vaccination of their working staff either at government/BBMP vaccination centres or at private hospitals at the employer's cost. At least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by 31.08.2021. All such employees shall maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as when required."

From September 1, BBMP marshalls and health officials will be authorised to enter any such premises during working hours to check for compliance. Those found violating the order will be liable for a penalty and punishable under the Epidemics Act, 1897.