BBMP sets record for highest number of Covid jabs 

Bengaluru: In a record achievement, 4,04496 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru city at 2,200 vaccination centres at the 'Bruhat COVID Lasika Mela' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday. Mega vaccination drives were conducted all over the country commemorating the birthday of the Prime Minister.

In this regard, vaccination drives were conducted in the city on Friday spanning across eight zones. BBMP had obtained 4 lakh Covishield and 1,00,000 Covaxin doses to provide citizens with first and second doses. This was estimated to be 2.5 per cent more than that of the previous drives.

As per BBMP reports, Bengaluru stood as the city with the largest number of people vaccinated in a day. Mumbai took second place with 1,63,714, followed by Delhi with 1,52,447. 3,76,906 were administered with Covishield, only 29,603 took Covaxin and 357 people took Sputnik in Bengaluru. The highest number of people came forward for their inoculation from the South Zone (84,280) and the lowest numbers came from the Yelahanka Zone (22,837); 3,07,991 people from the age group of 18-44 received their jabs on Friday.

BBMP had set a target of 5 lakh but was unable to reach the goal. To complete its previous goal, BBMP will conduct a second drive on Saturday till 10 pm; extending by an hour from the previous drives. Vaccination will also continue at the Mega Vaccination Centres established at Yelahanka and Malleshwaram.