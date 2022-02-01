BBMP signs MoU for door-to-door vaccination drive

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday signed a MoU for door-to-door vaccination drive ('Mane Manege Lasike') project taken up by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) under the aegis of CSR Expert Committee in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The member organisations of the project ('Mane Manege Lasike')- Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd, International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) and Convergent Wireless Communications Pvt Ltd are deploying 5 teams to conduct vaccination for 2 months under under CSR initiatives. Sambhav Foundation is the implementation agency of the project.

Each of the five teams will consist 6 members: 2 vaccinators, 2 data entry operators, 1 superviser, 1 mobiliser. Vaccination will be held at block and lane level of concerned wards.

Till now 1,67,58,143 doses of vaccines have been admisitered, among which 97% is of first dose and 82% is of second dose. Several NGOs are joining with BBMP providing vehicles and needed personnel to ensure vaccination in the city. BBMP Special Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra, Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar and other concerned officials were present on the event.