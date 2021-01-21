BBMP to survey unauthorised religious structures built in government lands

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Brihat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, in a meeting on Wednesday, were instructed to submit a comprehensive report on the religious structures that have come up illegally in parks, playgrounds, sidewalks and government land.

Addressing the gathering, BBMP commissioner N.Manjunath Prasad said that the PIL was filed in the Supreme Court in 2009 on the construction of unauthorized religious buildings in public places, which would apply not only to the BBMP but also to the entire country.

"On 29 September 2009, it was ordered to conduct a survey of illegal religious structures in public places. In this order, evacuation / clearance of unauthorized religious buildings constructed before 2009 should be carried out. After 29 September 2009, there was an order that no religious buildings should be constructed in public places.

Religious buildings have been built in both government and private space. Among these is a list of religious structures which have been unofficially built in public places. All ward engineers and revenue officers have been told to survey and prepare an accurate list within three days," Prasad said.

All unauthorized religious buildings should be listed and reported in public areas of all 8 zones. In addition, the notice issued to the religious buildings constructed after 2009 has been issued within 27 days.

Religious buildings should be surveyed by all authorities. Provide zonal name, name of temple / church / mosque / gurudwara, what ward and ward number, address, religious buildings which were built before 2009 and after 2009, and estimate the size of the temple.

Given this format, the commissioner should also include photographs of the listed religious buildings in the report, as well as provide comprehensive information on the survey and prepare it quickly.

After submitting a report to the Karnataka High Court, Prasad said that the police department should clear the unauthorized religious buildings in public places.