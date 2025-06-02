BBMP uses drones to monitor rain-damaged areas

Bengaluru: The BBMP, which is struggling to find a solution to the situation in Bengaluru, which becomes a river when it rains, is now trying a new experiment to control the rain disasters. The BBMP, which had recently called for tenders for the purchase of boats and life jackets, is now planning to use drones to monitor the rain-damaged areas of the capital. It has prepared to fly drones in areas that get flooded and rain-damaged areas in Bengaluru and collect information

Currently, plans are being made to identify rain-damaged areas through drone operations in collaboration with the police department. Nodal officers have been appointed from a team of police and BBMP officers to manage the drone flights. It is intended to collect information from the BBMP control room through drones about which areas are damaged when it rains. This will help in identifying where the problem is and providing assistance at the right time.

On the other hand, the people of the city have expressed their anger over the municipality’s move to use boats and drones instead of fixing potholes and stagnant areas. The BBMP, which has been promising every time it rains that this will not happen again, is now looking for a new plan every day to prevent rain disasters in Brand Bengaluru. It remains to be seen to what extent these new plans will solve the problems.

Information is collected about the area where the rain has occurred. The team will fly the drone where the rainwater is flowing. The footage of the drone flight is displayed in the BBMP control room. Where there is space for water to flow in the flooded area is identified. An outline of what action to take for the affected area is prepared. A plan to formulate measures for rescue operations and water evacuation operations.