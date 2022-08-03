BBMP zonal commissioners told to hold ward committee meetings

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has suggested that zonal commissioners hold ward committee meetings in 243 wards from August third week onwards.

As per BBMP Act 2020, there are 243 wards in Bengaluru. Accordingly, the meeting will be held in 198 wards on the first Saturday of August. Accurate information should be provided by officials to committee members, residents' welfare associations and citizens concerning various developmental activities. Tushar Girinath also instructed the zonal commissioners to depute nodal officers to the new wards.

Executive engineers in six Assembly constituencies of East zone have directed the officials to quickly take up development of roads, pothole and footpath repairs using grants earmarked for each ward.

The executive engineer of the road infrastructure department was asked to carry out operations to clear the encroachment of footpaths on major roads. All the pothole-ridden roads in Pulakeshi Nagar should be covered with cold mix. He suggested that development of roads should be undertaken under the Amrutha Nagarothanna scheme.

The pending construction of the Coxtown Market Building should be completed at the earliest. A garbage kiosk should be installed near the slum area. BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath suggested to the officials that roadside e-toilets should be arranged near Sundar Murthy road

He said that the issues raised by the public including installation of street lights, cutting of tree branches, dredging of the rajakaluve and roadside drains should be completed. At the meeting zonal commissioner PN Ravindra, zonal joint commissioner Shilpa, zonal chief engineer Suguna were present.