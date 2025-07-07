BDA will waive interest on CA site renewal fee

Bengaluru: Ina major relief to institutions holding Citizen Amenity (CA) sites, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced that interest on delayed renewal fees will be completely waived if the standard renewal amount is paid within the stipulated period.

BDA Chairman NA Haris announced the decision during a press conference, stating that over 250 CA sites across Bengaluru were pending renewal, although more than 1,600 such sites exist under BDA’s jurisdiction. According to rules, CA sites must be renewed every 30 years.

“Many organizations are unable to pay the renewal fee due to financial stress. Understanding their challenges, the state government has approved a one-time waiver of 18% interest imposed for delays, provided the standard renewal fee is paid within 120 days,” said Haris.

To assist citizens better, the BDA launched a new public grievance cell at its central office on July 5. A Nodal Officer (Secretary) and Assistant Nodal Officer (Land Acquisition Officer) have been appointed to oversee its operations.

Citizens can lodge complaints by calling 9483166622 between 10 AM and 6 PM. BDA promises to address submitted grievances within 30 days or provide official explanations if not feasible within the framework.

Infrastructure projects accelerated

The construction of the Hebbal flyover has been expedited with work ongoing round the clock and is expected to be completed by August. The flyover will be opened to the public soon after. BDA is also considering constructing an underpass on the KR Puram-Tumakuru route to reduce growing traffic congestion. A detailed study will be conducted and submitted to the state government shortly, Haris added.