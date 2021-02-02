BEL to showcase its advanced products 

Bengaluru: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business at the Aero India 2021 starting from Wednesday at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. The products and systems on display during the Aero India 2021 are clustered as "Airborne & Space Application", "Satellite and Space Application", "Products and Systems for Self-Reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat)", "High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence Systems", "Land and Naval Products and Systems", "Communication and Laser based Products", "Non-Defence/Diversification and Outdoor Display Products". In addition to above, BEL will also showcase its R&D capabilities by launching/demonstrating some of its new products / technologies.

Some of the new products and technologies on display in the area of Airborne & Space/Satellite Application include Self Protection Suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), Hand-Held Field Signal Generator, Airborne & Ground Spread Spectrum Modem, Backpack Anti Drone System, BE NAVIC 705, Compact Time Reference Server (Airborne), VPX architecture based SDR for Airborne platforms and Airborne Sonar.

Totally, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative will be on display, including Airborne Missile Electronics, Receivers for EW Systems and many others such as 2KW Fuel Cell, FO Gyro based Sensor Packaged Unit, Thremal Laser Transmitter, IR Jammer, Call Manager & Media Gateway, C-Band Tropo Power Amplifier and IR Seekers Missiles.

Other Innovative Solutions and Artificial Intelligence Systems on display in the area of High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence Systems will include RRO (Software based solution), Secure Video Conferencing Solution, Generic Networking System, Imagery Solution for Defence and civilian application, Automatic Train Supervision System for DMRC and Maritime Rescue Coordination Center besides others.

BEL will showcase its Land and Naval Products and Systems comprising QRSAM Radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR (FMCW), Coastal Surveillance System, GBMES, Single Combat Vehicle (QRSAM), Weapon Control System, etc.

BEL will also display Communication and Laser based products including MODEM for Troposcatter Communication System, Encryptors, Frequency Modulated Continuous- Wave (FMCW) Radar for Fog Vision and Drone Guard systems for Railways, 4G Secure Phone and 5G Tablet PC, High Power Fiber Laser, Li Fi High Speed Communication System and Software Defined Radio under Communication and Electro Optics segments.

Besides, products for non-applications like Ventilators and Dialysis Machine, Smart City platforms with IoT Components, etc, will also be showcased. The highlight of BEL's outdoor display will be Mini Shelter based Mini C4I system, Atulya (ADFCR), CTFCR (X-APAR on 4 x 4), WLR (Mountain Version) and Anti Drone System. The entire set of state-of-art equipment on offer will be a force multiplier for any Defence force.