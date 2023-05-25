Bengaluru: 175 Indira Canteens to be revamped

Bengaluru: A virtual meeting was held by the Civic Chief Commissioner regarding management of Indira Canteens under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on May 25.



On the maintenance and re-establishment of Indira canteen which is one of the important projects of the state government, a virtual meeting was held with all Zonal Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, Health Officers of the Corporation under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Thursday.

In the meeting, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that there are approximately 175 Indira canteens under the jurisdiction of BBMP, out of which 163 Indira canteens are operational and the remaining 12 canteens (6 RR Nagar and 3 South Zone) are not operational. In this regard, from tomorrow, all zone commissioners, joint commissioners of all zones, developers, health officials have been instructed to check the condition of Indira Canteen zone wise and give a report.

He said that the management of Indira Canteen will be entrusted to the respective zonal commissioners/joint commissioners. All zonal commissioners were instructed to form zonal teams to carry out the cleaning work of Indira Canteen through solid waste department/ civic workers/ other staff.

In Indira Canteen there would be no compromise in food quality and taste. Chief Commissioner instructed the Special Commissioner (Health) Trilok Chandra to prepare a new proposal for the establishment of Indira Canteen, Base Canteen and food supply on Friday.

In addition, he directed all the Zonal Commissioners to give a report for the establishment of Indira canteen and re-operation of the mobile canteen as per the convenience of the wards. All zonal commissioners, all zonal joint commissioners, chief health officers and other concerned officials participated in the said virtual meeting.