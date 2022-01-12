Bengaluru: BBMP chief visits triage centre

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, along with the officials concerned visited the Physical Triage Centre (PTC) at Urban Primary Health Centre in Vasanthanagar ward limits for inspection on Tuesday.

"Proper physical triage should be ensured for the persons walking in and beds in hospitals should be blocked for only those requiring hospitalisation. Others should be advised home isolation and provided necessary kits. If they are uncomfortable with home isolation (due to proper space problem etc), then they should be sent to Covid Care Centres," Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials.

Covid-19 cases in Shivajinagar constituency limits, testing at Primary Health Centres, testing by mobile teams, vaccinations and such issues should be monitored effectively, he said told officials. One of the officials said, "A total of 118 covid 19 cases were registered in Shivajinagar constituency limits yesterday and all of the cases went through tele triage. Among them, 10 persons were admitted to hospital in advance. Forty-three underwent physical triaging. Hospitalization will be done based on their health conditions."

Zonal Joint Commissioner Shilpa, Zonal Health Officer Dr Siddappaji and other officials were present.