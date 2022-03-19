Bengaluru: Bitbns partners QuantInsti to launch online education platform

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based crypto exchange Bitbns has partnered with QuantInsti to launch Bitbns Academy, an all-new dedicated online education platform that offers scholastic tutorials, resources and educational content on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

A comprehensive digital education platform, Bitbns Academy offers globally accredited certified courses that not just teaches the fundamentals of crypto but help candidates to develop an in-depth understanding of the subject. The coherent content has been carefully curated to serve users across the board, inclusive of beginners, enthusiasts as well as mature investors. The current program is offered under four distinct modules – 'Introduction to Crypto', 'Risk Management', 'Margin Trading' and 'Technical Analysis. Each module entailing a series of chapters that has been specifically designed to enable the user to progress through the course in terms of his knowledge and understanding.

To ensure a seamless and quality learning experience, Bitbns has tied up with QuantInsti, a leading ed-tech platform that specialises in offering quantitative-based learning courses since a decade. A pioneer Algorithmic Trading Research and Training Institute, QuantInsti conducts professional programs in the contemporary fields of Algorithmic and Quantitative Trading.

Commenting on this development, Gaurav Dahake, Founder and CEO, Bitbns, said, "India has been one of the fastest growing markets of cryptocurrency trading. Besides a rapidly growing base of mature investors, our country is home to a massive chunk of the young and tech-savvy population who are increasingly adopting crypto as an alternative asset class. However, the technical nature and non-tangibility of the asset class has restricted its adoption among retail investors. Bitbns Academy offers a robust curriculum that has been tailored to decrypt several technical concepts while offering an in-depth understanding on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology. It aims to strengthen the country's digital economy through an educational revolution by building trust among new entrants and enabling mature investors to grow their portfolio through knowledge-driven and informed decision making."

The CEO, QuantInsti, Nitesh Khandelwal said, "In lines with our mission to up-skill investors and traders, we are excited to partner with Bitbns to empower crypto enthusiasts with the essential knowledge required to make smart trading decisions. Quantra learning management system (LMS) brings a unique combination of learning by doing and implementation using seamlessly integrated paper trading and backtesting platform, which allows learners to apply learned concepts in real-life trading experiences."

The course has been designed and curated in such a way that it highlights the best practices involved in crypto trading while offering a step-by-step guide in building in-depth understanding around the subject. The modules offered under the program encompasses infographics, articles, tutorial videos and other content that suits the needs of users at all levels.