Bengaluru braces for four-day holiday rush as private bus fares skyrocket

Bengaluru,; As a series of four consecutive holidays looms over the city, Bengaluru residents seeking to enjoy a long weekend getaway are encountering an unexpected and unwelcome obstacle: skyrocketing private bus fares.

With the upcoming string of holidays commencing after August 15 - encompassing Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday - Bengalureans are making a beeline for their hometowns, leading to a surge in travel demand. While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses are experiencing overcrowding due to the "Shakti Yojana" initiative, individuals are turning to private buses for alternative travel options.

Seizing this opportune moment, private bus operators have significantly hiked ticket prices, leaving commuters shocked and frustrated. The fare for private buses departing tonight and Saturday night has been doubled, evoking widespread outcry from passengers who find themselves caught off-guard by the sudden price surge.

A glimpse of the altered ticket prices showcases the extent of the increase:

Bengaluru to Shimoga: Regular fare - Rs 450, Current fare - Rs 1,200

Bengaluru to Hubli: Regular fare - Rs 700, Current fare - Rs 1,600

Bengaluru to Mangalore: Regular fare - Rs 850, Current fare - Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,100

Bengaluru to Udupi (AC Bus): Regular fare - Rs 1,000, Current fare - Rs 2,100 to Rs 3,500

Bengaluru to Dharwad: Regular fare - Rs 800, Current fare - Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,600

Bengaluru to Belgaum: Regular fare - Rs 750, Current fare - Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,900

Bengaluru to Davangere: Regular fare - Rs 500, Current fare - Rs 750 to Rs 1,200

Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru: Regular fare - Rs 650, Current fare - Rs 1,500

Bengaluru to Hassan: Regular fare - Rs 750, Current fare - Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,800

As travelers scramble to secure their seats for the impending holidays, they are now grappling with the choice of either enduring the exorbitant ticket prices or reevaluating their travel plans altogether. The sudden price hike by private bus operators has ignited a wave of frustration among passengers, prompting discussions on the fairness and ethics of such substantial fare increases during peak travel periods.