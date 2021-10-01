Bengaluru: Dedicated clinic for heart failure at Sakra

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital launched its state-of-the-art Heart Failure Clinic in Bengaluru offering a comprehensive range of diagnostics and therapeutic services dedicated for patients suffering from heart failure.

The clinic was inaugurated by former minister for forest, Kannada and culture, Aravind Limbavali, Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director of Sakra World Hospital, Naoya Matsumi, Deputy Managing Director, and Lovekesh Phasu, COO of the hospital.

"Patients with heart failure are a high-risk category amongst the regular cardiology patients. A cardiology wing will have doctors dealing with a range of heart problems like cholesterol, high blood pressure, who don't require the same attention as heart failure patients" said Senior Consultant and Head of Interventional Cardiology, Dr Sreekanth B. Shetty.

"Heart failure patients have a high risk of mortality of 3-5 years and require re-hospitalisation despite all the right medications. To increase the survival of these patients they need focused attention and a collaborative effort with various cardiology specialists" he added.

Considering the high risk of these patients, they require dedicated focus on their medication to prevent worsening of their situation. They need a comprehensive 360-degree approach to the treatment. "With established algorithms tailored to individual needs, using guideline-based therapies, we will help them minimize hospitalization risk and help them with the transition of care from hospital to home. The clinic will empower, guide and help them to monitor their own self. They too need to be aware and have an objective assessment of how they are progressing. We are bringing cutting edge therapies, collaborative efforts with departments such as pulmonology, nephrology, rehab, sleep labs and many more." Dr Sreekanth added.But in some cases, despite all efforts, the disease progresses to refractive heart failure and they will require specialised therapies like partial artificial heart, heart transplantation, maintenance therapy, etc. Post therapies, the patient's diet, fluid intake, medication management also needs to be checked regularly.