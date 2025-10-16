Bengaluru Doctor Arrested For Murdering Wife Using Anesthesia

A Bengaluru doctor has been arrested after investigations revealed he deliberately caused his wife Kruthika M Reddy’s death. What initially appeared as a mysterious death has now been classified as a murder case. The couple had been married for only a year.

Authorities allege that Mahendra Reddy exploited his medical knowledge and access to hospital facilities to administer multiple IV doses of anesthetic to Kruthika under the pretext of treating her gastric and metabolic conditions. These doses reportedly exceeded safe limits, resulting in fatal respiratory depression.

Forensic analysis detected traces of the sedative Propofol in her body, prompting Kruthika’s father to file a complaint against Mahendra. Investigators found that despite Kruthika becoming unresponsive, Mahendra did not perform CPR, raising further suspicions.

Police reports suggest that disputes over Kruthika’s medical condition, hidden family information, and alleged financial demands may have motivated the crime. Mahendra is now in custody as the investigation continues.