Live
- Bangladesh: Chittagong University suspends poll results amid allegations of voting irregularities
- Honor Teases Futuristic ‘Robot Phone’ with AI-Powered Pop-Out Camera Arm
- Andela Ravamidi: A graceful celebration of Indian classical dance
- PM Modi continues Kurnool tour, to launch development projects in a while
- Australian unemployment rate rises to 4.5 per cent
- Bihar polls: Manoj Tiwari confident of NDA’s good show, says alliance committed to youth, women and poor
- Diwali 2025: Date, 5-Day Celebration, Puja Time & Meaning Explained Simply
- ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik breaks Farrhana Bhatt’s plate after latter destroys Neelam Giri’s letter
- Bengal SIR: Several BLOs demand central security after receiving threats
- Sam Altman Defends Policy Shift as OpenAI Eases Adult Content Rules: “We’re Not the Moral Police of the World”
Bengaluru Doctor Arrested For Murdering Wife Using Anesthesia
Highlights
- Bengaluru police arrest doctor Mahendra Reddy after probe reveals he administered multiple IV doses of anesthetic to his wife Kruthika, leading to her death.
- Forensic tests confirm sedative use, and no CPR was attempted.
A Bengaluru doctor has been arrested after investigations revealed he deliberately caused his wife Kruthika M Reddy’s death. What initially appeared as a mysterious death has now been classified as a murder case. The couple had been married for only a year.
Authorities allege that Mahendra Reddy exploited his medical knowledge and access to hospital facilities to administer multiple IV doses of anesthetic to Kruthika under the pretext of treating her gastric and metabolic conditions. These doses reportedly exceeded safe limits, resulting in fatal respiratory depression.
Forensic analysis detected traces of the sedative Propofol in her body, prompting Kruthika’s father to file a complaint against Mahendra. Investigators found that despite Kruthika becoming unresponsive, Mahendra did not perform CPR, raising further suspicions.
Police reports suggest that disputes over Kruthika’s medical condition, hidden family information, and alleged financial demands may have motivated the crime. Mahendra is now in custody as the investigation continues.
Next Story