Bengaluru Doctors Remove Live Botfly Larvae from 26 Year Olds Scalp

Bengaluru: In a rare medical procedure, a team of doctors from Trilife Hospital, Bengaluru successfully removed a live botfly larva from the subcutaneous layer of the scalp in a 26-year-old patient who works for an NGO in the field of wildlife conservation.

The surgery, performed under local anesthesia, involved a careful incision of the scalp skin to extract the live larva, followed by meticulous suturing of the skin. Notably, this procedure was a success, with the patient experiencing no complications. The 26-year-old patient in this case came in with a single swelling on the scalp which gave jolts of excruciating pain for over a week. The patient was concerned as the swelling became bigger and bigger each day and she felt a crawling sensation in her scalp.

On careful examination, doctors diagnosed her with myiasis and advised immediate surgical intervention. The botfly larva was removed intact and alive, highlighting the success of the surgical intervention. This achievement underscores the importance of early detection and removal of botfly larvae, as a failure to do so can lead to severe tissue destruction, with larvae potentially developing into adult botflies.

"We are pleased to announce the successful removal of a live botfly larva in a 26-year-old woman. The procedure, conducted under local anaesthesia, involved a precise incision and extraction of the live larva from the subcutaneous layer of the scalp. Importantly, the patient experienced no complications and is recovering well. Since cases of botfly infestations are not frequently encountered in India, and there is a risk of misdiagnosis, as the symptoms resemble common skin conditions such as furuncles or boils. To enhance awareness, medical professionals are advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, especially when dealing with patients who have recently traveled to South America and present with painful skin boils,” said Dr, Raghavendra Kaladagi, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Trilife Hospital.

“In light of this rare occurrence, adoption of preventive measures is recommended for those traveling to regions where botflies are prevalent. This includes the use of caps or hats, clothing that covers the entire body, and insect repellents when visiting the Amazon rainforests or engaging in ecotourism in Central and South America,” said Dr. Neema Sandra Dias, Consultant Dermatologist, Trilife Hospital Botflies, commonly found in South America, are an unusual occurrence in India, making infections of this nature exceptionally rare in the country.